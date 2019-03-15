The largest solo lottery winner to donate to charity

The South Carolina person who won the largest solo lottery jackpot ever is donating some of the winnings to charity. After winning the one-point-five-billion-dollar jackpot, the winner is remaining anonymous, but she did issue a statement through a lawyer. She plans to donate some of her winnings to the Ronald McDonald House, a Hurricane Florence relief fund and an art center in the town where the winning ticket was sold last October. The woman says that coming into such a huge sum of money carries “tremendous social responsibility” and that she’s now able to help charities and causes close to her heart.