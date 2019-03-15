The largest solo lottery winner to donate to charity
By Carol McGowan
Mar 15, 2019 @ 9:42 AM
The South Carolina person who won the largest solo lottery jackpot ever is donating some of the winnings to charity. After winning the one-point-five-billion-dollar jackpot, the winner is remaining anonymous, but she did issue a statement through a lawyer. She plans to donate some of her winnings to the Ronald McDonald House, a Hurricane Florence relief fund and an art center in the town where the winning ticket was sold last October. The woman says that coming into such a huge sum of money carries “tremendous social responsibility” and that she’s now able to help charities and causes close to her heart.

