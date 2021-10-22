      Weather Alert

The Largest Candy Corn Factory Has Been Hacked

Oct 22, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Halloween is just around the corner, and candy corn lovers everywhere should be experiencing joy.  But that joy is under attack!

 

 

A company in Chicago called Ferrara Candy makes Brach’s candy corn, which accounts for 85% of the country’s candy corn market.  And earlier this month, they were hacked! What will we do?

 

 

They were hit with a malicious ransomware attack, but no other specifics have been released.

 

 

The hack did disrupt production and the company is still working to restore everything back to 100% . . . but it doesn’t sound like there will be any candy corn shortages.

