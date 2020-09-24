      Weather Alert

The KIT KAT Tasters Club

Sep 24, 2020

Kit Kat candy bars is offering 200 fans the chance to become members of an exclusive “Kit Kat Flavor Club,” allowing them to sample new “flavor innovations” before the rest of the world gets a taste. The company is currently taking applications for its Flavor Club through Sept. 29 and will choose its 200 winners via random drawing the next day. Once admitted, winners can expect to receive three Kit Kat “kits” through the late spring of 2021, containing in-development flavors. Members will then be allowed to share their feedback about the potential flavors with Kit Kat’s development team.  Want to join the team? Click HERE.

