The Killers notch top-10 ‘Billboard’ 200 debut with ‘Imploding the Mirage’
Credit: Olivia BeeThe Killers‘ streak of top-10 albums remains intact with Imploding the Mirage.
The sixth studio effort from the “Mr. Brightside” rockers has debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 with a total of 37,000 equivalent album units, 30,000 of which were traditional album sales. Every one of The Killers’ five previous studio full-lengths also reached the top 10 on the ranking.
The Killers landed at number one on the Billboard 200 once with their 2017 release, Wonderful Wonderful.
Across the pond, Imploding the Mirage helped extend an even more impressive streak as it debuts at number one on the U.K.’s Official Album Chart. That gives Brandon Flowers and company six straight number-one albums in the U.K., the most for any international band.
Imploding the Mirage features the singles “Caution” and “My Own Soul’s Warning.”
By Josh Johnson
