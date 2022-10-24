The Judds: The Final Tour Adds 15 More Tour Dates For 2023

Wynonna and her mother, Naomi Judd, were getting ready to go on their farewell tour before Naomi’s death on April 30 at age 76, just one day before The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In an interview today Wynonna said she would continue with the tour dates in honor and has even added 15 more dates.

The tour, slated to run through October 29, will now extend through February 2023, with McBryde, McBride, Ballerini, Carlile, and Little Big Town all returning as opening acts on various dates for the remainder of the shows.

In a statement, Wynonna said, “I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support! “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been otherworldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!”