The Hottest Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Are Coming – But May “Implode” If We Don’t Like ‘Em
If Flamin’ Hot Cheetos aren’t hot enough for you, get ready to set your mouth on fire.
Cheetos is releasing Flamin’ Hot Pepper Puffs.
They are supposed to be Frito Lay’s latest effort at producing the hottest Flamin’ Hot chip ever.
But: The snack is only available at Walmart and Circle K locations for a limited time.