The Horror Movies That Were Nominated For (Or Won) An Oscar!

Empty comfortable red seats with numbers in cinema

For many years, horror movies were overlooked by the Oscars, but then a demon-possessed toddler and a chianti-loving serial killer changed everything!

Here are the top ten horror movies that have received Academy Award nominations and wins, in no particular order.

The Silence of the Lambs (Winner)

Get Out (Winner)

The Sixth Sense

Psyco

A Quiet Place

Misery (Winner)

Parasite (Winner)

The Exorcist (Winner)

Black Swan

Fatal Attraction