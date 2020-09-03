The Hives releasing ‘Live at Third Man Records’ album; listen to “Hate to Say I Told You So” performance now
Third Man RecordsThe Hives will release a new live album, Live at Third Man Records, on September 25.
The set was recorded last year during the Swedish rockers’ performance in the Blue Room at the Nashville headquarters of Jack White‘s record label. You can download The Hives’ live rendition of “Hate to Say I Told You So” now via digital outlets.
“We’d been talking forever about doing a show in The Blue Room,” The Hives say. “Feels good when words are put into action and that action — like always with The Hives — is Rock’n Roll perfection.”
Live at Third Man Records follows The Hives’ 2019 singles “I’m Alive” and “Good Samaritan.” The band’s most recent album is 2012’s Lex Hives.
By Josh Johnson
