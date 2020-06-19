The Head and the Heart, Sleater-Kinney join lineup for Washington State COVID-19 relief concert
All in WAThe Head and the Heart and Sleater-Kinney have hopped on the lineup for All in WA, a virtual benefit concert in support of COVID-19 relief in Washington State.
The two bands, who both hail from the Evergreen State, join a stacked bill that already includes Pearl Jam, Death Cab for Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Sir Mix-a-Lot and Macklemore.
All in WA was originally scheduled to take place on June 10, but it was postponed in support of the protests against racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd. It will now take place next Wednesday, June 24.
You can watch the concert via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and AllinWA.org starting at 7 p.m. PT.
By Josh Johnson
