‘The Hate U Give’ star Amandla Stenberg joins the film adaption of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’
Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesAmandla Stenberg will play the lead role in the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.
According to Variety, the Hate U Give star will portray Alana Beck, “a high school senior whose cheery façade and social-media savvy mask a deeper loneliness and isolation, and whose response to the death of a classmate ignites a movement.”
The role was expanded to feature Stenberg singing an original song for the film, written by herself, Pasek and Paul.
Dear Evan Hansen “follows the story of a high schooler with social anxiety who gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note,” according to Variety.
After opening on Broadway, the film won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and another for Ben Platt as Lead Actor. Platt is expected to reprise his acclaimed role as Evan Hansen, alongside actress Kaitlyn Dever.
The feature film was acquired by Universal, under Steven Levenson, who wrote the musical and script. Adam Siegel and La La Land’s Marc Platt will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.