The “Great American Takeout”
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Today restaurants in Illinois are encouraging diners to order takeout to support the industry as they keep their doors shut due to the coronavirus outbreak and the “Stay At Home” order issued by state officials. The order closed bars, restaurants and most public spaces but many still offer delivery or curb side pickup.
The coalition of restaurants sponsoring the “Great American Takeout” day includes Panera Bread, Veggie Grill, California Pizza Kitchen, Chevys Fresh Mex and others. According to the group, the restaurant industry employs about 15 million Americans.
“The coalition is asking Americans to order at least one delivery or pick-up meal on Tuesday to show support for the industry,” the group of restaurants said in a statement.