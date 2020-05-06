The Grateful Dead releasing deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of fourth album, ‘Workingman’s Dead,’ in July
Grateful Dead ProductionsThe Grateful Dead will continue its 50th anniversary catalog reissue campaign by releasing an expanded version of its fourth studio album, 1970’s Workingman’s Dead, on July 10.
Workingman’s Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will available as a three-CD set. The first disc features a newly remastered version of the original album, while the other two CDs offer a previously unreleased live performance recorded on February, 21, 1971 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.
Workingman’s Dead was released in June 1970, and found the band moving away from psychedelic improvisations and embracing more folk-rock influences. Among the album’s eight tracks are two of the group’s most enduring tunes: “Uncle John’s Band” and “Casey Jones.”
The album peaked at #27 on the Billboard 200, and, in 1986, it became one of The Dead’s first records to be certified platinum for sales of 1 million copies in the U.S.
The Workingman’s Dead deluxe edition’s live discs feature renditions of four songs from the album, as well as performances of a few tunes from the band’s late-1970 follow-up, American Beauty. The band also played covers of Chuck Berry‘s “Johnny B. Goode” and Kris Kristofferson‘s “Me and Bobby McGee” at the show.
In advance of the reissue’s arrival, a live version of “Casey Jones” from the Capitol Theatre show has been released digitally. You also can check out the performance at The Grateful Dead’s official YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, a limited-edition vinyl picture disc featuring the new remaster of Workingman’s Dead is due July 10.
Here’s the track list of the Workingman’s Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition:
Disc One: Original Album Remastered
“Uncle John’s Band”
“High Time”
“Dire Wolf”
“New Speedway Boogie”
“Cumberland Blues”
“Black Peter”
“Easy Wind”
“Casey Jones”
Disc Two: Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/21/71)
“Cold Rain and Snow”
“Me and Bobby McGee”
“Loser”
“Easy Wind”
“Playing in the Band”
“Bertha”
“Me and My Uncle”
“Ripple” (False Start)
“Ripple”
“Next Time You See Me”
“Sugar Magnolia”
“Greatest Story Ever Told”
“Johnny B. Goode”
Disc Three: Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/21/71)
“China Cat Sunflower”>
“I Know You Rider”>
“Bird Song”
“Cumberland Blues”
“I’m a King Bee”
“Beat It On Down the Line”
“Wharf Rat”
“Truckin’”
“Casey Jones”
“Good Lovin’”
“Uncle John’s Band”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.