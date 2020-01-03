The Golden Globes menu is out (and so is the meat)
This years Golden Globes will serve a 100-percent plant-based meal at its 77th annual awards show. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it wants to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste. HFPA President Lorenzo Soria says he wants to draw attention to the issue of climate change. The main entree will include king oyster mushrooms scallops and wild mushroom risotto, along with roasted baby purple and green Brussels sprouts and carrots. The annual awards ceremony will air on NBC and be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5th.