The Glorious Sons celebrate togetherness on “Don’t Live Fast” video
TGS MusicThe Glorious Sons have premiered the video for their new single, “Don’t Live Fast.”
The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features archival footage of the Canadian rockers eating, laughing and recording together. You know, all the things we could do before COVID-19.
“Don’t Live Fast” dropped last week. In addition to the new Glorious Sons tune, frontman Brett Emmons has been sharing new acoustic solo tracks he’s written while in quarantine as part of his “Isolation Songs” series.
The Glorious Sons released their most recent album, A War on Everything, last September. It includes the singles “Panic Attack” and “Closer to the Sky.”
