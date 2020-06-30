The Glorious Sons, Billie Eilish win at virtual Juno Awards
BMG/Black Box The Glorious Sons and Billie Eilish were among the winners at the 2020 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. The ceremony was held virtually on Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Panic Attack” rockers, who hail from Kingston, Ontario, won the Rock Album of the Year prize for their most recent effort, 2019’s War on Everything, while the “bad guy” singer’s massive debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was named International Album of the Year.
The Glorious Sons previously won the Rock Album of the Year Juno in 2018 for their 2017 release Young Beauties and Fools, which spawned their breakout hit in the U.S., “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun).” Eilish has never before won or been nominated for a Juno.
For the full list of the 2020 Juno winners, you can visit JunoAwards.ca.
By Josh Johnson
