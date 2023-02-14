98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Garth/Trisha duet record is coming in 2023

February 14, 2023 12:01PM CST
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The long-awaited, full-fledged duet album from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood is finally coming this year. 

The couple confirmed the elusive project during Monday night’s edition of Inside Studio G

“There’s already a duet record coming out this year!” Garth said in response to a fan question.

“That’s true!” Trisha agreed.

While Garth and Trisha have certainly worked and recorded together a lot over the years, the only full album they’ve made together is 2016’s Christmas Together, which includes some solo tracks. 

Their biggest one-off duet so far, of course, is “In Another’s Eyes,” which goes all the way back to 1997. 

