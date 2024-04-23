98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The G.O.A.T. Roast is coming and I think I’m the only one excited about it…

April 23, 2024 6:10PM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

I don’t think many people in Chicago like the man they call the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady. I grew up watching the New England Patriots and it was my team until Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay, then I started following them and forgot all about my first love, the Pats.

While many of you don’t believe he is the G.O.A.T. and can throw a name or two around that, in your hearts, is more deserving, I still feel the numbers don’t lie.

So go on hating, I’ll be watching the Roast on Netflix and I’m sure every Brady “hate-speech” will be covered in this roast. So maybe you should think about watching it and you might be satisfied that you are not alone in your hate for this QB.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship
5

DINE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Lawyers Say Follow 4 Rules When You Dine Out

Recent Posts