The G.O.A.T. Roast is coming and I think I’m the only one excited about it…

Source: YouTube

I don’t think many people in Chicago like the man they call the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady. I grew up watching the New England Patriots and it was my team until Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay, then I started following them and forgot all about my first love, the Pats.

While many of you don’t believe he is the G.O.A.T. and can throw a name or two around that, in your hearts, is more deserving, I still feel the numbers don’t lie.

So go on hating, I’ll be watching the Roast on Netflix and I’m sure every Brady “hate-speech” will be covered in this roast. So maybe you should think about watching it and you might be satisfied that you are not alone in your hate for this QB.