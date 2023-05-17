‘The Funniest Birthday’ Ever – Here’s How It Happened

Baker Screws Up Birthday Cake After Taking Instructions Too Literally

The mother of a social media influencer recently enjoyed “the funniest birthday ever,” after a baker took some birthday cake instructions way too literally.

Tefi Pessoa, who has 1.6 million followers on her social media site, says the receptionist at her mother’s place of employment in Miami recently ordered a birthday cake, over the phone.

When the person taking the order asked what she’d like written on it, the receptionist replied, “Just ‘happy birthday’ is perfect. Thank you.”

When the cake was later unveiled during a lunchtime birthday party, I think you can guess what happened.

Well-wishers were surprised to see that the baker – who works at a local Publix grocery store – had actually written on the cake, “Just happy birthday is perfect thank you.”

Pessoa says, “They were unable to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ because everyone was just dying from laughter.”

A rep for Publix has declined to comment. That’s kind of the “icing on the cake,” don’t you think? 😉