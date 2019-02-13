The ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Is Here

Disney gave us the first look at Frozen 2 on Wednesday. The trailer shows Elsa walking on water using her icy powers to try and stop a rough ocean. Anna makes a perilous jump from a cliff, Kristoff races to trouble with a pack of reindeer lead by Sven and Olaf the snowman makes an appearance. The theme seems to be surrounding autumn as our heroes wind up looking over a forest of trees in fall colors. Frozen 2 will be released in November.