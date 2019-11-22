The fried chicken war is heating up
This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, a Taco Bell sign is shown at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Taco Bell is jumping into the fried chicken war. The fast food chain plans to add Crispy Tortilla Chicken Tenders to the menu. The goal is to compete with Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. The new item features all white-meat chicken marinated in a jalapeno buttermilk marinade and rolled in a tortilla chip coating and served with Creamy Chili Pepper Sauce. It’s being tested in Texas and Ohio and will launch nationwide next year.