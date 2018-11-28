The “Free Starbucks For Life” Contest Is Back
By Roy Gregory
Nov 28, 2018 @ 6:10 AM
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

If you’re a Starbucks fan listen up!  Starbucks just rolled out their fourth annual STARBUCKS FOR LIFE contest. You have to sign up for their rewards program . . . and then, every day between now and the end of the year, you’ll get an entry every time you buy something.
There will be 5 grand prize winners that will get Starbucks for Life . . . which means one drink for free every day for the next 30 years. They estimate that’s worth $56,575 . . . which works out to around $5 per drink.  Here’s more from USA Today.

