The Forge: the biggest adventure park in North America is coming to Illinois this summer.
Lemont Quarries Adventure Park is set to open in Lemont May 25, with a grand opening party scheduled for June 27th..
The Forge: Billed as the biggest adventure park in North America is coming to Illinois this summer! How big is it? Well according to Forbes, the park will feature 300 acres of free-standing towers for patrons to climb and navigate. The park will also feature the longest zipline in the tri-state area, an outdoor mountain biking skills track, a climbing wall and water activities that include kayaking, canoeing and paddle boating.
The Village and Township of Lemont are partnering with The Forge in the hopes of attracting 1 million annual visitors to the village.