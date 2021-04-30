LISTEN
Agave Azul in Manhattan!
Apr 30, 2021 @ 5:30pm
This weeks featured restaurant on the food connection is Agave Azul! They are located at 330 W. North St. Manhattan IL. Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 AM – 8PM and Sunday 12 PM – 8 PM. Give them a call at 815-418-3200 or find them at
eatagaveazul.com
They are known for their Taco salads, guacamole, the quesadilla Manhattan, the burrito Agave, and awesome margaritas! They are also looking for help. Just walk in to apply!
Check out the menu below.
Today's Country and the Legends
