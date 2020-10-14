The Flaming Lips play concert with every audience member in bubbles
Credit: George Salisbury In the Before Times, when we could all go to live events without fear of catching COVID-19, The Flaming Lips‘ concerts would feature frontman Wayne Coyne performing from inside a giant bubble. Now that we’re in pandemic times, the band has brought the bubble to the crowd, too.
Earlier this week, the Lips performed a brief show in their hometown of Oklahoma City. In addition to Coyne singing from his plastic bubble, all the members of the audience were also in bubbles, as well.
Coyne posted footage of the bubble bash to his Instagram. He also posted a sign from the venue instructing concertgoers to wear their masks and stay six feet apart should they need to leave their bubble.
The Flaming Lips released their latest album, American Head, in September.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.