The Flaming Lips announce new album, ‘American Head’; listen to track “My Religion Is You” now
Credit: George SalisburyThe Flaming Lips have announced the details of the band’s next album.
The 21st studio effort from Wayne Coyne and company is called American Head, and will arrive September 11.
American Head includes the previously released single “Flowers of Neptune 6,” as well as the just-dropped album track “My Religion Is You,” which you can download now via digital outlets. The record also features a collaboration with country star Kacey Musgraves called “God and the Policeman.”
Here’s the American Head track list:
“Will You Return/When You Come Down”
“Watching the Lightbugs Glow”
“Flowers of Neptune 6”
“Dinosaurs on the Mountain”
“At the Movies on Quaaludes”
“Mother I’ve Taken LSD”
“Brother Eye”
“You n Me Sellin’ Weed”
“Mother Please Don’t Be Sad”
“When We Die When We’re High”
“Assassins of Youth”
“God and the Policeman” feat. Kacey Musgraves
“My Religion Is You”
By Josh Johnson
