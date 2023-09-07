The Five-Year Plan Is Dead. Wait, What?
September 7, 2023 1:00PM CDT
The “five-year plan” is dead; and the average American is now planning 12 years into the future.
A survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that most of us think that five years just isn’t enough time.
74% say the five-year plan is not achievable, due to rising household expenses, inflation, and school debt.
53% of Gen Z-ers are worried about receiving social security benefits.
In order to save for retirement, 55% of Americans say we feel the need to reconsider what necessities are.
