The Five-Year Plan Is Dead. Wait, What?

September 7, 2023 1:00PM CDT
The Five-Year Plan Is Dead. Wait, What?
The “five-year plan” is dead; and the average American is now planning 12 years into the future. 
A survey of 2,000 Americans reveals that most of us think that five years just isn’t enough time.

74% say the five-year plan is not achievable, due to rising household expenses, inflation, and school debt.

53% of Gen Z-ers are worried about receiving social security benefits.

In order to save for retirement, 55% of Americans say we feel the need to reconsider what necessities are.

(Learn more, here:  swnsdigital)

