The first installment of 2020’s three-part Record Store Day event takes place Saturday
Courtesy of Record Store DayJust reminder that the first day of the three-day 2020 Record Store Day celebration takes place this Saturday, August 29. As previously reported, organizers decided to spread out the event across three dates in three different months this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The events, which also will be held on September 26 and October 24, are being called “Record Store Day Drops.”
Paul McCartney, John Lennon, The Who and U2 are among the many artists who will be releasing limited-edition discs on August 29.
Sir Paul’s Record Store Day offering is a half-speed-mastered, 50th anniversary edition of his debut solo album, McCartney. Lennon’s release is a seven-inch single featuring a newly remixed version of the late Beatles legend’s 1970 solo hit “Instant Karma!”
The Who is releasing a deluxe two-LP version of the group’s 1974 rarities album, Odds and Sods, featuring one red disc and one yellow disc.
U2’s offering is a 12-inch blue-vinyl disc featuring 1980 studio versions of the band’s songs “11 O’Clock Tick Tock” and “Touch,” along with previously unreleased 1980 live versions of “Touch” and “Twilight.”
Other artists who will have Record Store Day releases available at independent music shops on August 29 include America, The Black Crowes, David Bowie, Canned Heat & John Lee Hooker, The Cure, Dave Davies, Def Leppard, Dio, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Brian Eno, Ace Frehley, Jethro Tull, Elton John, Judas Priest, The Kinks, Motorhead, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Pink Floyd, Iggy Pop, The Pretenders, Lou Reed & John Cale and Roxy Music.
For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.
By Matt Friedlander
