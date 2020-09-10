“The Ellen Degeneres Show” Will Address ‘Toxic Workplace’ In Season 18 Premiere
The ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ announced the Season 18 premiere will be Monday, September 21st, and yes, they will “talk about it.”
Tiffany Haddish will return to the show as a guest for the premiere, while Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen are also set to appear in the first week of the season.
Ellen said, “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.” She’s, of course, talking about the reports of a toxic culture on the set. Plenty of former workers and past guests have been piling onto the reports that they were treated terribly by Ellen and her team.
The show has since parted ways with three of the executive producers and the head writer. Newly-minted co-executive producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss is also set to guest-host episodes during the new season.