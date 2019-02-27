The Easiest Way To Burn 100 Calories With No Equipment

It’s cold now, but eventually things will start to warm up, so if you are looking for quick ways to up your fitness game there is one thing you can do now to start burning calories.

Walking is a quick and easy way to get moving and walking a mile can burn up to 100 calories with no equipment or gym membership necessary.

Kate Pfeifer, an ACE-certified personal trainer, said, “For the average person, walking one mile would burn around seven calories per minute. So, if walking one mile took you 15 minutes, you would burn approximately 105 calories.” Here’s the complete story from Pop Sugar.