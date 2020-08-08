The ‘Drive Up Window’ of the Middle Ages is Back – Thanks, Pandemic!
It’s called a “Medieval wine window,” and it’s making a huge comeback – from pretty far back! The idea is from the time of the bubonic plague, in the 1600’s; and it’s making a comeback in Italy, now, for this pandemic.
They are small windows, at shops and wineries, through which a person can hand someone outside a drink, and receive payment – or a hearty handshake, for that matter.
