The Doors’ Robby Krieger featured on two songs on new album by veteran keyboardist Ed Roth
Funzalo RecordsDoors guitarist Robby Krieger lends his talents to two songs on an upcoming album by virtuoso pianist Ed Roth titled Can’t Find My Way Home, a collection of eight classic-rock covers that’s due out on June 19.
Krieger is featured on renditions of the title track, a song originally recorded by Blind Faith, and Pink Floyd‘s “Us and Them.” The album also includes covers of Deep Purple‘s “Smoke on the Water,” The Allman Brothers Band‘s “Midnight Rider,” Lou Reed‘s “Walk on the Wild Side” and more.
The songs have all been rearranged to focus on solo piano. Roth is sought-after session and touring musician who lately has been playing with Krieger in Robby’s jazz-influenced side project, The New Experience.
“Ed Roth is one of those hard-to-find musicians who is truly in it for the music,” says Krieger. “He’s one of those guys who really loves to play, and wants to get it right, no matter how long it takes. I love playing with him because of his laid-back feel. I hope you like the songs on this album as much as I do.”
Among the many other artists Roth’s worked with are Joe Walsh, Annie Lennox, Taylor Dayne, Glenn Hughes, Rob Halford, and the late Keith Emerson.
Here’s the full track list for Can’t Find My Way Home:
“Can’t Find My Way Home” (Blind Faith)*
“Smoke on the Water” (Deep Purple)
“Midnight Rider” (The Allman Brothers Band)
“Us and Them” (Pink Floyd)*
“Brain Damage”/”Eclipse” (Pink Floyd)
“Any Colour You Like” (Pink Floyd)
“Walk on the Wild Side” (Lou Reed)
“Lenny” (Stevie Ray Vaughan)
* = featuring Robby Krieger.
