The Dogs Most Likely to Run Away
Whistle, a company that makes a GPS and activity-tracking dog collar, looked at data gathered from the roughly 150,000 Americans who’ve used its products, and come up with the 15 dog breeds most likely to run away from their owners, between 1 and 2-1/2 times per month.
#15: Australian Shepherd
#14: Bernese Mountain Dog
#13: Treeing Walker Coonhound
#12: Standard Poodle
#11: American Bulldog
#10: Great Dane
#9: Saint Bernard
#8: Belgian Malinois
#7: Black and Tan Coonhound
#6: Pit Bull Mix
#5: Bluetick Coonhound
#4: Catahoula Leopard Dog
#3: Great Pyrenees
#2: Bloodhound
#1: Anatolian Shepherd