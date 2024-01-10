The Dock At Inwood Has Closed

After five years of operation, The Dock At Inwood closed its Joliet location on Dec. 31. Owner Rick Trafton was unable to reach an agreement on a new multi-year lease with the Joliet Park District, so both sides agreed to go their separate ways. Trafton recently told Joliet Patch that The Dock will emerge somewhere else, possibly Joliet, possibly in the Lincoln Way area. He hopes to make a decision on a new location in the coming weeks.

