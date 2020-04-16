‘The Disney Family Singalong’ special, featuring Donny Osmond and many more stars, airs tonight on ABC
Just a reminder that The Disney Family Singalong, a new hour-long ABC special featuring Donny Osmond and many other stars, airs tonight, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET.
The TV event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature celebrities and their families as they sing their favorite Disney songs from home. On-screen lyrics will be included so everyone watching can sing along to classics from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Frozen, Moana, Mulan and more. A Disney character will guide viewers during each tune.
Other music stars and actors participating in the show include Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Josh Groban, John Stamos, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenoweth, Elle Fanning, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Darren Criss, and Tori Kelly.
Osmond will be singing “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan.
The special will also include PSAs to raise awareness for the Feeding America hunger-relief organization and the work they are doing to help people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.