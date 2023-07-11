98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘The Definition of Love’ Is a Tough Topic for Kelly Clarkson’s Family

July 11, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Kelly Clarkson by permission Vincent Peters Atlantic

After Divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Children Questioned ‘The Definition Of Love.’

Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce has brought a lot of questions from her kids – about love.

On the “Podcrushed” podcast, the 41-year-old talked about her recent split from her former talent manager and the uncomfortable conversations it caused at home.

When you do go through a divorce, especially with young kids, the definition of love comes up quite a bit,” she told hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari.

The kids questioned if her love for them would change; and why they didn’t have a grandfather on her side.

Clarkson is estranged from her father; and has had to explain the different facets of love between people, which she says “has been hard.”

What was hard to explain to your children after your divorce?

