‘The Definition of Love’ Is a Tough Topic for Kelly Clarkson’s Family

After Divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Children Questioned ‘The Definition Of Love.’

Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce has brought a lot of questions from her kids – about love.

On the “Podcrushed” podcast, the 41-year-old talked about her recent split from her former talent manager and the uncomfortable conversations it caused at home.

“When you do go through a divorce, especially with young kids, the definition of love comes up quite a bit,” she told hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari.

The kids questioned if her love for them would change; and why they didn’t have a grandfather on her side.

Clarkson is estranged from her father; and has had to explain the different facets of love between people, which she says “has been hard.”

What was hard to explain to your children after your divorce?