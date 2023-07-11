‘The Definition of Love’ Is a Tough Topic for Kelly Clarkson’s Family
After Divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Children Questioned ‘The Definition Of Love.’
Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce has brought a lot of questions from her kids – about love.
On the “Podcrushed” podcast, the 41-year-old talked about her recent split from her former talent manager and the uncomfortable conversations it caused at home.
“When you do go through a divorce, especially with young kids, the definition of love comes up quite a bit,” she told hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari.
The kids questioned if her love for them would change; and why they didn’t have a grandfather on her side.
Clarkson is estranged from her father; and has had to explain the different facets of love between people, which she says “has been hard.”
