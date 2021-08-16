The Crest Hill Branch of the White Oak Library District is going to the dogs! Located at 20670 Len Kubinski Drive in Crest Hill; the library will be holding the largest dog-themed, dog adoption event at a public library in the United States! On Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm we’ll use our extensive outdoor yard to feature a variety of rescue organizations, veterinary services, and small business retailers, as well as Library-related activities like no-bake, dog safe treats, a bandana making station, photo booth, peanut butter licking competition, costume & trick contests, mini agility course, raffles, and more to celebrate National Dog Day, which is celebrated on August 26th of each year. For the third year, the library will partner with PetSmart Joliet, who will provide doggie swag bags for the first 200 people.
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow with his League of Extraordinary Canines will be returning to the main stage to open the event, followed by Deacon Kevin O’Donnell of St. Bernadette Church in Evergreen Park to offer pet blessings.
New this is year are presentations on the main stage, and a dog food & supply drive the entire month of August to benefit Wet Nose Food Pantry. Well-behaved owners and their dogs, who are current on their shots, are welcome. No retractable leashes please.