The Cowboy Rides Away…mostly: George Strait books a busy 2019

ABC/Image Group LA Don’t get it twisted: George Strait officially retired from touring with the Cowboy Rides Away trek in 2014. But your chances to see him in 2019 are growing.

Since coming off the road, King George has done close to twenty dates in Las Vegas, and he’s adding two more next year. He’ll play T-Mobile Arena with Ashley McBryde on August 23 and 24, in addition to his previously-announced concerts on February 1 and 2.

Tickets for the two new shows go on sale Friday, December 7 at StraitToVegas.com.

That same day, seats also become available for Strait’s Friday, November 22 concert at Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas.

If that doesn’t sound exactly like retirement to you — well, there’s still one more: George is set to headline the Buckeye Country Superfest on Saturday, June 8 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Blake Shelton, Chris Janson, Midland, and RaeLynn join him on that date.

The Country Music Hall of Famer is also set to play the January 12 tribute concert for Willie Nelson at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, in addition to his March 30 show at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.