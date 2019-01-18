The cotton on the moon has died

The cotton plants that sprouted on the moon’s surface have died. The plants were part of China’s Chang’e 4 lander’s biological experiment. The lander, which contained canisters carrying the plants, touched down on the moon’s far side on January 2nd. The canisters contained seeds of cotton, potato, rapeseed and Arabidopsis plants, as well as fruit-fly eggs and yeast. The cotton seeds sprouted, as they were able to handle the planet’s harsh conditions, but ended up dying days after sprouting.