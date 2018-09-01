The Cost to Fly is Skyrocketing

Okay, not skyrocketing, but don’t we pay enough for the airfare?

United Airlines and JetBlue recently announced that their baggage pricing is going up.

I’m not sure about you, but the previous price to put your checked bag on a United flight of $25.00 was kind of ridiculous I thought was ridiculous. That price is now $30 for your first checked bag. You think that’s bad? Hope you’re sitting down, the previous price of your second checked bag was $5.00, now it is $40.00! No thanks, I’ll walk.

As far as JetBlue, their pricing of a checked bag was $30.00 which increases to $40.00.

Does this mean airfare is decreasing? Of course not, the airlines are placing fuel cost behind the raise in fees.

Southwest all the way, am I right?