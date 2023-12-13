The Cost of the “American Dream”

According to new research, most people in the U.S. will never earn enough to live what is considered the “American Dream.”

According to Investopedia, milestones part of that dream include hospital births, wedding and engagement rings, raising children until they are legal adults, car purchases, college tuition, mortgages and house payments, pets, health insurance, and funerals.

The average cost? Investopedia says around $3.4 million.

Earlier this year, research from Georgetown University estimated that U.S. workers will make an average of $1.7 million in a lifetime.

What do you consider to be a part of the “American Dream?” How much do you think you have spent on these so-called milestones?