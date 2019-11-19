      Weather Alert

The Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner

Nov 19, 2019 @ 9:01am
People Talking Celebrating Thanksgiving Holiday Concept

Here’s this year’s “cost of a Thanksgiving dinner” article. The writer compared costs at four stores, Aldi, Walmart, Publix and Whole Foods. There were 12 items on the list: A 12 pound turkey; 1 bag or 2 boxes of stuffing mix; 3 pounds of sweet potatoes; 5 pounds of white potatoes; 1 pound of fresh green beans; 1 turkey gravy packet; canned crescent rolls; canned cranberry jelly; 1 quart chicken/turkey stock; 1 pound butter; half-gallon of milk and 1 prepared pie. The tally:
– Aldi: $30.36
– Walmart: $32.73
– Publix: $40.18
– Whole Foods: $62.48

Another site, Time Magazine lists the average price at $48.90, just shy of $5.00 per person, and 22 cents cheaper than the total cost of last year’s Thanksgiving dinner.

If you’re looking to go out for Thanksgiving, prepare to pay about $11 per person for your meal according to the Penny Hoarder.

TAGS
Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
How Ill is Eddie Van Halen?
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning