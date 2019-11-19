The Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner
People Talking Celebrating Thanksgiving Holiday Concept
Here’s this year’s “cost of a Thanksgiving dinner” article. The writer compared costs at four stores, Aldi, Walmart, Publix and Whole Foods. There were 12 items on the list: A 12 pound turkey; 1 bag or 2 boxes of stuffing mix; 3 pounds of sweet potatoes; 5 pounds of white potatoes; 1 pound of fresh green beans; 1 turkey gravy packet; canned crescent rolls; canned cranberry jelly; 1 quart chicken/turkey stock; 1 pound butter; half-gallon of milk and 1 prepared pie. The tally:
– Aldi: $30.36
– Walmart: $32.73
– Publix: $40.18
– Whole Foods: $62.48
Another site, Time Magazine lists the average price at $48.90, just shy of $5.00 per person, and 22 cents cheaper than the total cost of last year’s Thanksgiving dinner.
If you’re looking to go out for Thanksgiving, prepare to pay about $11 per person for your meal according to the Penny Hoarder.