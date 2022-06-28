      Weather Alert

The Cost Of A July 4th Cookout Is $10 Higher Than Last Year

Jun 28, 2022 @ 6:08pm

Getting ready for a 4th of July feast? Be sure to bring a little extra cash to the grocery store.

According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a July 4th cookout is $69.98 – that’s ten bucks higher than last year, when the cost came in at just under $60.

The estimate is based on items like hamburger buns, ground beef, baked beans, potato chips, ice cream, and strawberries, for a group of 10 people.

You might be able to save some cash by skipping the burgers – ground beef was the item that saw the biggest price increase, up 36% from 2021.

What are the most essential foods for a July 4th cookout?

