The Cost Of A July 4th Cookout Is $10 Higher Than Last Year

Getting ready for a 4th of July feast? Be sure to bring a little extra cash to the grocery store.
According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a July 4th cookout is $69.98 – that’s ten bucks higher than last year, when the cost came in at just under $60.
The estimate is based on items like hamburger buns, ground beef, baked beans, potato chips, ice cream, and strawberries, for a group of 10 people.
You might be able to save some cash by skipping the burgers – ground beef was the item that saw the biggest price increase, up 36% from 2021.
