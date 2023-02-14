98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The concertgoer who came home with Carrie Underwood

February 14, 2023 3:33PM CST
ABC/Connie Chornuk

If Carrie Underwood thinks you’re cute enough, she just might bring you home with her. 

That likely only works if you’re a puppy, but that’s exactly what happened at Carrie’s February 8 Denim & Rhinestones Tour stop.

“Meet Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Nilla Fisher…newest member of the family!” Carrie announced on Instagram. “I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile. We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true!”

So far, Charlie seems to be fitting right in with Carrie’s older dogs, Penny and Zero, and her sons, 7-year-old Isaiah and 4-year-old Jacob.

“She is happy at home playing with her boys,” Carrie adds. “Thank you, Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue for all the incredible work you do and thanks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!”

On Valentine’s Day, Carrie’s tour with Jimmie Allen continues in Charleston, West Virginia.

