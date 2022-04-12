The CMT Music Awards Round Up

The CMT Music Awards were held live from Nashville on Monday (April 11th) night, airing on CBS for the first time ever. The evening’s big winners were Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson, who each took home two belt buckle trophies.
Keith Urban kicked off the night with his song “Wild Hearts,” followed by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson performing a dramatic “Never Say Never” in the rain.
Kelsea Ballerini co-hosted the event virtually from home due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, while Anthony Mackie joked that they found a “backup KB” to co-host, as Kane Brown joined him onstage throughout the night.
Despite being nominated for four CMT awards, Kane didn’t end up taking home any buckles this year.
Carrie Underwood had already won the most CMT awards ever before last night — and she took home two more with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You,” including Video of the Year. Jason said that this is the first Video of the Year award he’s won in his 17-year-long career.
Cody Johnson’s two CMT awards were for Male Video of the Year for “’Til You Can’t” and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions).
Miranda Lambert was the lucky winner for Female Video of the Year for “If I Was a Cowboy,” which she performed live later in the show.
Carrie Underwood wowed the audience with her aerial silks skills while singing “Ghost Story,” and The Judds performed for the first time at an awards show in over 20 years, singing a momentous version of “Love Can Build a Bridge” with the help of a gospel choir.
Jason Aldean and Bryan Adams revived their 2009 CMT Crossroads rendition of “Heaven.” Jimmie Allen, Monica, and Little Big Town also brought heaven to the stage visually with “Pray”—as the performers were all dressed in white with cloud-like fog at their feet.
Co-host Kelsea Ballerini took work-from-home to a whole new level, performing her new song “Heartfirst” from her backyard.
Other performers included Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett + Riley Green, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and Kenny Chesney.
George Strait won his first CMT Award ever for Performance of the Year, which he accepted virtually. Maddie & Tae won Group/Duo Video of the Year for “Woman You Got,” which a very emotional Maddie Font accepted in person without Tae Kerr, who appeared virtually from home with her newborn baby.
Presenters included Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes, Dennis Quaid, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, Gayle King, Joel McHale, Taylor Lautner, and the stars of Queer Eye: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski.
See the full list of winners here:
Video of the Year
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”
Female Video of the Year
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”
Male Video of the Year
Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
Group/Duo Video of the Year
Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”
CMT Performance of the Year
George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”
CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year
Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)