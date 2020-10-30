The CMA’s Won’t Go Virtual – Everyone Will Be in One Room

The CMA announces it’s NOT doing the virtual thing, and they’re gathering all the country stars, together, in one room, for the first time in 2020. They insist that this will be a “fully safe and physically distant environment.”
If there’s a massive COVID-19 outbreak in country music a few weeks from now, THIS might be the cause . . .
The Country Music Association announced that next month’s CMAs will NOT be virtual . . . they’re gathering everyone “together, safely, in one room, for the first time this year.”
They insist that it will be a, quote, “fully safe and physically distant environment” . . . but it’s unclear how they can guarantee that, especially since the coronavirus is still raging throughout the country.
In any event, the first round of performers have been announced. Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will take the stage together, and Darius will also take the stage with Lady A.
Other performers will include: Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts, and Thomas Rhett.
The CMAs will broadcast live from Nashville’s Music City Center Wednesday, November 11th on ABC.
(Here’s a promo for the show.)