The Clash's Mick Jones, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell & more featured on new Avalanches album
Astralwerks The Clash‘s Mick Jones and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell are among the guest artists featured on the upcoming album from the electronic duo The Avalanches.
The record, titled We Will Always Love You, is due out on December 11.
The Avalanches are known for their innovative use of sampling, as heard on singles such as “Frontier Psychiatrist.” As a press release notes, sampling still remains at the “core” of The Avalanches’ sound, but the wide array of guests of We Will Always Love You has made it the group’s “most song-oriented album yet.”
Other artists featured on We Will Always Love You include Johnny Marr of The Smiths, Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo, Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and MGMT.
By Josh Johnson
