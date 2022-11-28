The City of Joliet Will Host Santa Clause… again

Send-Off on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Members of the Joliet Police, Fire, and Public Works departments will escort Santa throughout Joliet to say good-bye to residents before heading back to the North Pole to prepare for his journey on Christmas Eve.

A map of the route, as well as turn-by-turn directions are available at www.joliet.gov/santa.

The fun will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. from the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Draper Avenue heading west. The event is expected to take approximately one hour and twenty minutes to complete and will end at the intersection of Ridge Road and Caton Farm Road.

Candy will NOT be distributed at any point during the parade. Residents should remain on the sidewalk at a safe distance from the street.