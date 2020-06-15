The Chillaxification Tour has been rescheduled!
Saturday June 26th 2021 Kenny Chesney is brining the Chillaxification Tour to Soldier Field!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In an unprecedented time, the unthinkable has redefined every aspect of how people live and look at the world around them. For Kenny Chesney, who spent last year playing to the always passionate members of No Shoes Nation in areas not visited by his massive stadium runs, the idea of not returning to the stadiums on his 2020 schedule was inconceivable. And then COVID-19 created a reality where the number of unknowns saw the songwriter/superstar first postpone the opening leg, then ultimately push the Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour Fueled by Marathon into 2021.
“I kept talking to experts, city officials, team owners, medical people, looking to understand how we were coming along with resolving the health issues,” Chesney explains. “I had kept hoping that as time passed, information would not only increase, but there would be some sort of solution so people could come back together. But things weren’t getting any clearer, so I did the hardest thing for me, but obviously best option for the safety of No Shoes Nation, my road family and everyone at the buildings involved.”
Now, Messina Touring Group announces the rescheduled stadium dates for Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour (below), which will visit 18 venues with the same lineup of special guests: Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
