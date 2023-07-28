98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Chicks Postpone Additional Concerts

July 28, 2023 5:05PM CDT
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 25: Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire from The Chicks perform on The Pyramid Stage at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

The Chicks are still not healthy enough to take the stage, so the country trio has rescheduled two additional concerts.

Saturday night’s (July 29) show in Knoxville, Tenn., and Sunday night’s concert in Greensboro, N.C., have been bumped, “due to illness.”

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve,” a statement from the Chicks reads.

Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Robison shared new dates for all three affected shows with this latest update.

