The Chicks Postpone Additional Concerts

The Chicks are still not healthy enough to take the stage, so the country trio has rescheduled two additional concerts.

Saturday night’s (July 29) show in Knoxville, Tenn., and Sunday night’s concert in Greensboro, N.C., have been bumped, “due to illness.”

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience, but our priority is to put on a show you all deserve,” a statement from the Chicks reads.

Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Robison shared new dates for all three affected shows with this latest update.

