The Buffalo Bills Are So Bad That Vontae Davis Retired at Halftime

I’ve watched football for well over 40 years and can safely say I’ve never seen anything like this! The Buffalo Bills have just discovered a new LOW that even the Cleveland Browns haven’t hit yet: They’ve been so bad that a player RETIRED in the middle of the game. Yesterday, the Bills went into the locker room at halftime down 28-6 to the L.A. Chargers. And at that moment, cornerback VONTAE DAVIS apparently decided to call it a career.
There wasn’t even an announcement in front of the team. Vontae just . . . left. Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said, quote, “It’s just completely disrespectful to his teammates . . . he didn’t say nothing to nobody.
“I found out going into the second half of the game. They said he’s not coming out, he retired. That’s it.”
After the game, Vontae released a statement saying, quote, “This isn’t how I pictured retiring . . . but today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore. I meant no disrespect to my teammates and coaches.” He said he just decided he didn’t want to keep sacrificing over a long season, and added that it was important to him to walk away healthy, rather than to, quote, “limp away too late.” Vontae is 30, and he signed a one-year deal with the Bills in February. The Bills ended up losing yesterday, and are now 0-2 on the season.